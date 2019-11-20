MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is on the lookout for a woman after a bungled theft attempt at Home Depot.
When 33-year-old Misty Baker tried to take the items, she wasn't very sneaky about it, according to police.
When she was confronted by loss prevention, Baker leveled up her charges from a gross misdemeanor to a class A felony by punching the employee in the face and fleeing before officers got there. She left the scene in a Ford Escape.
However, Baker dropper her cell phone as she fled, which happened to be open to her Facebook page. This helped the investigating officer identify her in addition to the store's surveillance cameras.
Baker is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge as well as two other outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Moses Lake Police Department at 764-3887 and reference case number 19ML16206.
