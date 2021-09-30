MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) is looking into an incident in which one of their officers euthanized a dog that was struck by a car and disposed of the body outdoors.
According to MLPD, injured animal calls are usually responded to by one of their two animal control officers. In this case, both were off duty for the night.
Standard procedure for when a house pet is killed is to first attempt to locate the owner and if that isn't successful the pet is put in a bag and frozen at the Grant County Animal Outreach Center.
The responding officer noted that the dog was "hurting pretty bad" upon his arrival and decided that it was more humane to euthanize the dog than to attempt to locate a veterinarian after hours.
It is unclear how the dog was euthanized but MLPD did mention that officers have the authority to use their firearms on injured animals when veterinarians aren't available.
Shortly after the dog was disposed of near Road 7, the owner was located at a nearby business and informed of the incident. Animal control went to Road 7 the next day to retrieve the body and dispose of it "properly."
MLPD said they have a supervisor looking into the incident to identify potential errors and make corrections.