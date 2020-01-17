MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Residents of one Moses Lake neighborhood were pleased and a little confused to see a penguin blowing their sidewalks clean of snow Wednesday.
But, according to iFiberONE News, it wasn't just any penguin clearing those sidewalks. It was an officer with the Moses Lake Police Department.
The Welch family, who lives in the neighborhood in question, told iFiberONE that the person in the penguin costume didn't reveal themselves while doing the good deed.
Rather, Moses Lake Police Detective Adam Munro admitted the next night that he was the one who'd worn the suit. Murno also happens to live in the neighborhood.
"I usually snow blow the neighbors' driveways and sidewalks when it snows," he told iFiberONE. "I figured I'd change it up this year and bring a few laughs/smiles to them. Joann [Welch] recently lost her husband. I knew she could definitely use a good laugh."
Munro, who is a nine-year veteran of the Moses Lake Police Department, said he bought the penguin suit before Christmas.
