Weather Alert

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM SYSTEM TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... .THE NEXT WINTER STORM SYSTEM WILL SPREAD LIGHT SNOW OVER THE AREA BEGINNING TONIGHT. SNOW WILL INTENSIFY SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE TAPERING OFF IN THE LATE AFTERNOON. HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE CASCADES AND ADJACENT COLUMBIA BASIN AREAS AS WELL AS THE OKANOGAN HIGHLANDS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&