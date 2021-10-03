MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- A Moses Lake Police Officer has been nicknamed 'The Pig Whisperer' by his department after successfully returning a missing pig to its owner.
The Moses Lake Police Department decided to have some fun with it, explaining what took place in the pig rescue.
"Monday morning, a pet pig escaped from his house in downtown Moses Lake. Officer Pitt, who seems to have a nose for his pork brethren, located the wayward hog shortly after it wandered off. Initially, the pig rebuffed the officers, and kept walking away from them. Ofc. Pitt was able to find out the pig was named Wilbur, but the pig refused further questioning.
Ofc. Pitt (aka The Pig Whisperer) used all of his de-escalation skills as well as an impressive talent with barnyard noises that he learned in second grade, to keep the pig calm. Unfortunately, Ofc. Pitt is too young to know the Three Little Pigs story, which might have helped the little piggy go all the way home.
After about 15 minutes of unsuccessful pig to pig negotiations, the owner was located. The owner was so impressed with Ofc. Pitt’s pig wrangling skills that she offered to give the pig to Ofc. Pitt, who respectfully declined.
*As a note, city code does not allow for keeping pigs in the city limits. The sole exception is in the freezer. Wilbur the pig was not harmed, and was relocated outside of the city by the owner."