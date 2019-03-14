MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake police recovered drugs and Electronic Benefit Transfer cards that had been traded for drugs after serving a search warrant at a downtown Moses Lake home.
Police seized heroin, meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, hundreds of illegally possessed prescription pills and 9 EBT cards when they executed the warrant at the home on Gumwood Street.
Police say 42-year-old Sonda Safford was booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple drug-related charges including school zone enhancement for trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
The warrant was the result of an investigation that started with a tip that Safford accepted EBT cards for drugs. The cards, which are given by the state to people who need assistance buying food, work similar to debit cards.
Detectives recovered more than an ounce each of powder cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as smaller quantities of heroin and crack cocaine and 19 suboxone strips.
There were also hundreds of prescription pills containing various controlled substances found in the residence, according to police.
The state Department of Health and Social Services is involved in the investigation and is currently tracking the transactions made on the recovered cards. It's expected that many more criminal charges will be filed in this case, as anyone who traded their benefit card in exchange for drugs is subject to a felony charge.