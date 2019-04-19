MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Using a search warrant officers recovered stolen firearms, and drugs on Wednesday
Moses Lake Police searched a house located on the 1100 block of Abbey Lane in Moses Lake.
Officers recovered meth, heroin, a stolen gun, and other stolen items. Multiple people were also arrested.
Two of the suspects have been identified of out-opf-state residents. Authorities say they are not giving officers their names. Both suspects are currently in the Grant County Jail, until they can be identified.
Officers also arrested 29-year-old Jonathan T. Western. Western also is known as Tyler P. Weber. Western was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine and other stolen property charges.
25-year-old Stella F. Days, also known by the name of Lacey F. Western, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and making false statements to a public servant.
37-year-old Dustan R. Knauss was booked on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Moses Lake Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.