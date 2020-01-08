Moses Lake Police respond to gunfire after woman allegedly uses counterfeit $100 bill to buy marijuana

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A report of shots fired in Moses Lake Tuesday came after a woman allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy marijuana.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, officers arrived at the Quail Run trailer park and a Grant County Sheriff's deputy located the suspect vehicle fleeing from the scene.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect and former Moses Lake felon, 29-year-old Salvador Harguindeguy, had gone to a home with a couple of friends to settle the debt.
A dispute broke out and Harguindeguy allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and as she ran away, a shot was fired. Harguindeguy and the others fled the scene, only to be stopped by the deputy a short distance away.
It's unknown whether the dispute was over the counterfeit $100 or over the illegal marijuana sale.
"We remind you that you no longer have to buy marijuana on the street. You can buy it at one of our local, licensed dispensaries, while making sure the state gets their cut," the Police Department wrote on a Facebook post.
Harguindeguy claimed the gun fired accidentally and a 9mm pistol was found inside the vehicle he was riding in.
Harguindeguy was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.