MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say a late-night tryst in a gas station bathroom and an unstolen bottle of Snapple eventually led them to the seizure of nearly two pounds of illegal drugs.
It started on Saturday, June 6, shortly after 1:00 a.m. when officers received a call from a Kittleson Road gas station. A man and a woman had reportedly gone into the restroom together and spent an inordinate amount of time inside, blocking it from other customers.
An officer arrived and contacted 25-year-old Raymond Shourds and 19-year-old D'Anja Charlo. When he saw the officer, Shourds reportedly shoved a Snapple bottle down his pants as he exited the store.
According to police, Shourds thought the drink was stolen. However, Charlo had already paid for it. Shourds then gave officers his brother's name instead of his own.
Unbeknownst to Shourds, his brother had a warrant for his arrest. During his arrest, officers found cocaine in Shourds' pocket.
Officers developed probable cause to believe there were more drugs in the vehicle, which is registered to Charlo. The vehicle was impounded for the search warrant.
Despite having a warrant and being in possession of cocaine, police said Shourds was not able to be booked into jail due to current restrictions. Both he and Charlo were released pending charges.
After obtaining a search warrant for the car, officers recovered more than a pound of methamphetamine and just under a pound of heroin, Charges will be filed against both Shourds and Charlo and the car will be civilly seized.
The investigation remains ongoing.
