MOSES LAKE, Wash. - In a life and death situation, every moment and every word counts.
On Tuesday, August 27, Moses Lake Police Sergeant Jeff Sursely responded to a man standing outside the railing of a bridge high above I-90 and threatening to jump.
"[My] first reaction is, 'I need to start getting him engaged,'" Sgt. Sursely said.
But nothing seemed to be working, leaving Sgt. Sursely fearing the worst.
"He would look at me, he would give minor responses but I wasn't getting through to him," Sgt. Sursely said. "For the first 15 minutes, I thought he was going to jump."
After recently taking over the department's negotiations team, Sgt. Sursely said it was the training along with his experience from his 22-year career that kept him calm.
"You're completely focused on every word he's saying. You're looking for the small words he's using, you tone everything out," he said.
Eventually, the man began to open up and climbed back over the railing.
"His face changed and he became less emotional. I knew I had him," Sgt. Sursely said.
He asked the man to step down from the railing and take a cigarette so they could talk. Finally, the man came down and Sgt. Sursely was able to get him to mental health professionals who were waiting nearby.
"For that moment in time, I was able to be a huge impact on his life and that's a really good feeling," he said.
But before he left, the man said something to Sgt. Sursely that he said stuck with him.
"He made the comment that it was really neat to see all these people caring about him," Sgt. Sursely said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, please reach out to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).