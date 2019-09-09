MOSES LAKE, Wash. - After spotting a woman being dragged down the street while trying to stop a car, Moses Lake Police officers were able to apprehend two men.
It happened on Friday, September 6, when officers were driving on Marina. According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the officers came across the woman trying to stop the car and deduced criminal activity was likely afoot.
Just as the officers activated their overhead lights, the woman, who was determined to be the owner of the car, fell off and hit the ground. The car stopped and the passenger, identified as 30-year-old Ruben Sabedra, got out and tried to walk away from officer.
Sabedra took an aggressive stance toward one of the officers when he was confronted and as a result was quickly tackled and taken into custody. Sabedra was later booked on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
The driver of the car, identified as Miguel Chavez Amezqua, put the car back in gear and attempted to flee. After driving to Commerce Street, he ditched the car and ran into a business.
With the help of employees and some tear gas, Chavez Amezqua was taken into custody. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on first-degree robbery charges involving domestic violence, felony eluding and an outstanding felony warrant.