MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Students in Moses Lake had 14 bus-routes canceled Thursday due to insufficient staffing in Moses Lake School District's (MLSD) transportation department.
Here's the routes that were canceled.
- #28 – Groff, Chief Moses, MLHS
- #34 – Peninsula, MLHS
- #37 – Sage Point, Frontier
- #38 – Midway, Frontier
- #43 – Longview, Chief Moses, MLHS
- #45 – Longview, Chief Moses, MLHS
- #46 – Longview, Chief Moses, MLHS
- #51 – North, Endeavor, MLHS
- #53 – Larson, Endeavor
- #60 – Knolls Vista, Frontier
- #61 – Knolls Vista, MLHS
- #66 – Park Orchard, Frontier
- #68 – Park Orchard, Frontier
- #71 – Frontier, MLHS
MLSD has a bus-route lookup tool on their website. If parents are looking for the nearest alternative route after a cancellation, they can follow the instructions on the website to find one.
So far, the district hasn't made an announcement for Friday. If they do, KHQ will update parents here on our website and on our evening news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.