The Moses Lake School District is investigating racial comments that occurred at the Moses Lake High School and Davis High School basketball game.
According to the district's superintendent, Dr. Joshua Meek, the district leadership is taking the claims seriously and looking at surveillance video.
"We must promote mutual understanding and respect for diversity and each other," Meek wrote.
The district is still looking for more first hand knowledge of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.