LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Wednesday morning, flames were still burning the Almira School building in Lincoln County. Chromebooks that students used were inside the school.
"The Moses Lake School District extends our deepest sympathies to the staff students and community of Almira for the loss of the Almira school," Carole Meyer, interim superintendent of the Moses Lake School District said. "We are also a Chromebook district and would like to help in anyway we can. We know it is essential to help them get up and running as soon as possible."