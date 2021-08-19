MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake School District board of directors is working on a mutually-agreed on departure of Dr. Meek as the superintendent, the school district said in a release.
According to the release from the school district, Meek's separation of employment was preceded by a "series of audit reports recently provided to the school board."
The release says the reports generated questions about the payment of special project stipends for all school principals, assistant principals, district office staff and district lead administrators, including himself, without prior board approval.
In addition, the release said Meek failed to timely provide receipts for his use of a district credit card for purchases he made for district-needed goods, supplies and services. It also says he failed to comply with district policies governing timely reimbursement for personal purchases he made using the district credit card. According to the release, Meek also made inaccuracies when reporting personal leave time he took.
"Dr. Meek has provided the board his detailed written and verbal explanation of the circumstances of how these issues occurred, and at the same time he has owned that some of the questions prompted by the audit resulted from his own inattention to detail and poor judgement," the school district release says. "For its part, the school board's review of these matters has not found any intentional effort by Dr. Meek to inappropriately receive personal financial gain, but Dr. Meek and the board believe it best to work toward a change of leadership that would involve payment to Dr. Meek of the severance amount required by the terms of his employment contract with the school district."
Under the terms, his departure from the position would be Aug. 31. The release says this would be accepted as part of a special board meeting on Aug. 20. During that meeting, the board is expected to discuss the selection of a new superintendent.
The board of directors unanimously appointed Meek in 2017.
"The Moses Lake School District is an incredible future for its students, staff, and community," Meek said in a statement. "This district has been a staple in my life for the past 18 years and I will miss it incredibly."