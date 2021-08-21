Weather Alert

.A strong system moving into the Pacific Northwest will continue to bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area through the afternoon. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following areas, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and will continue to develop through the afternoon. These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in northern Idaho and northern Washington. * Locally heavy rain in a short amount of time over steep terrain or recently burned areas heightens the risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows. Sudden rushes of water in creeks and stream drainages could wash away anyone or anything nearby. Debris flows can cause considerable damage to structures along the way. Road washouts or rockslides are also possible from localized heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&