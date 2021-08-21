MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake School District is preparing to remove their current superintendent, Dr. Joshua Meek, after audit reports found that he failed to follow protocol when he used the district's credit card for school-related and personal purchases.
According to the district, the audit found that Dr. Meek failed to provide receipts for purchases made on the district's behalf and failed to pay the district back for personal purchases made with their funds. It as also mentioned that there were "perceived inaccuracies" in his reporting of personal leave time.
There were also questions raised about special project payouts to for all school principals, assistant principals, district office staff, and district lead administrators (including Dr. Meek) without school board approval.
The board voted Friday to give their president power to continue to work out a deal with Dr. Meeks that will result in his resignation.
No further details have been given as of now. Only that board president Vickey Melcher will call another meeting when a deal has been reached.
In a press release, the district mentioned that they did not have reason to believe Dr. Meek intentionally used district funds for his own financial gains.