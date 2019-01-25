MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake woman who was arrested Thursday had shown up to prior undercover drug deals with her children in the car, according to authorities.
The Grant County's Interagency Narcotis Enforcement Team, arrested 26-year-old Lilian Cushman Thursday. Cushman had been under investigation and INET had made several previous undercover buys from her.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, during those drug buys, Cushman's children, ages 1 and 8, accompanied her.
INET served a search warrant on her vehicle and at her home on Carswell Drive in Larson/North Moses Lake Thursday morning. Detectives seized several ounces of meth and a large amount of cash.
Cushman was lodged in the Grant County Jail for suspicion of multiple counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance in a school zone and involving a person under the age of 18 in a controlled substance transaction, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Her children were taken into the care of Child Protective Services.