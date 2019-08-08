MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Grant County drug bust ended in the arrest of a Moses Lake woman and the seizure of $42,000 of heroin.
Jona Zeigler was arrested Tuesday, August 6, after she was found with more than 15 ounces of heroin in her possession, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) and sheriff's deputies served two search warrants in the Mae Valley area on Tuesday. One was served at a home in the 2400 block of Road 4-Northeast where Zeigler was arrested.
Detectives then served a warrant at the 2400 block of Road E. 5-Northeast. Zeigler's brother, Patrick Pearson, was arrested during a drug investigation at the location on July 16. He had been injured due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and two federal agents were hurt while trying to take Pearson into custody.
During the July 16 operation, 16 people were arrested across Grant County on federal drug charges.
"This continued, focused effort between law enforcement agencies continues to remove deadly drugs from our communities and disrupt the organization which moves and sells the drugs," Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said in a press release.
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing.