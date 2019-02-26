MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman is selling red and black bracelets to raise funds for a missing Colorado mother.
Kelsey Berreth went missing nearly three months ago, and police believe that her fiance, Patrick Frazee murdered her.
Before moving to Colorado, Berreth lived in Washington state. A woman from Moses Lake, Amanda Smith, who was friends with Berreth, is selling bracelets to help raise funds for her family.
In a public post, Smith said, "My dear friend Kelsey Berreth was taken far too soon in a very tragic event that occurred November 2018. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Kelsey will always be loved and always remembered."
Smith said she decided to make bracelets in remembrance of Kelsey and all of the proceeds will be donated to her family for Kelsey's daughter, Kaylee.
Smith says she has both adult and youth sizes; each kind are $5.
If anyone is interested in purchasing a bracelet, go to Amanda's Facebook page for more information.