Warning: The details of this story are disturbing.
WALLACE, Idaho — Shoshone County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a mother and her 2-year-old son dead in Wallace.
The sheriff's office said it received a call at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from a home on King Street where the bodies of a 33-year-old woman and her son were found. Both had died from gunshot wounds.
The woman's father, who lives in the home, discovered the scene and called 911, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said it is working with the Idaho State Patrol on the investigation, which is ongoing. Preliminary findings indicate that the mother killed her son and then herself. The sheriff's office also said the mother was pregnant.
Sheriff's Captain Jeff Lee said the incident has shocked and saddened the office and the community. He said the boy's name is not being released out of respect for the family's privacy.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can find more resources at the National Institute of Mental Health's website.