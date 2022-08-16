LEWISTON, Idaho. - The Lewiston Police Department says a mother and daughter were arrested for their father's murder earlier today.
81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison were arrested for the murder of 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is Kimberly's father and Kay's ex-husband.
Police say they made the arrests after detectives searched their home near Harvest Road and Panorama Drive early Tuesday morning.
According to detectives, they started investigating after Kenneth was reported missing in March 2022. Detectives say Kenneth had not been seen since January 2022.
Lewiston Police say anyone with more information should contact Detective Joe Stormes at the Lewiston Police Department