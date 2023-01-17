SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022.
On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli's brother called stating his sister confessed to shooting her son last June.
Catelli's brother drove Catelli from the west side of the state back to Spokane County to report the crime and to help assist law enforcement with recovering the victims remains.
Major Crimes Detectives spoke with Catelli who confessed to the crime and confirmed the information. According to SCSO, Catelli disposed of the victims remains in Whitman County.
Catelli has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree murder charges.
This will continue to remain an active investigation. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent, along with cause and manner of death, when appropriate.