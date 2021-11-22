Editor's note: The following information is graphic and may be upsetting to readers.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The bond of a Missoula woman accused of murdering her two children was set at $10 million dollars.
Leannah Gardipe, 34, is facing charges of deliberate homicide.
Law enforcement arrived at the home on Friday after Gardipe called 911 to "report a murder."
Gardipe told dispatch the incident happened in the morning with a knife on her bed.
According to court documents, Gardipe asked dispatch to send medical because she was hearing noises from her children.
Gardipe continued telling the dispatcher, "I supposed to die today."
Deputies found her three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son tucked into bed with significant cuts to their throats, according to court documents.
Later examinations of the children's bodies found defense wounds on their hands and fingers.
According to court documents, a warrant for the residence was issued. Inside, a note was found that read, "“[i]t was the only way that we all wouldn’t burn, now I’m the only one of us that will.”
According to KHQ's sister station Montana Right Now, the father of the two children, Travis Sandberg, previously voiced concern for Gardipe's mental health.
On Feb. 4, 2021 an Intervention Conference was held between Gardipe and Sandberg. According to the Conference Report, Sandberg filed a Proposed Parenting Plan on Dec. 18, 2020, following an incident on Dec. 9, 2020.
While visiting family in Kalispell with her two children, Gardipe said she experienced a serious mental health episode which resulted in her going to the emergency room. She made a report that said she was hurting her children.
Later, Gardipe said it was a "false report" brought on by her mental health issues. As a result, Child Protective Services removed the two children from Gardipe's care and placed them with their father, Sandberg.
In the Conference Report, Gardipe said she spent three weeks at Pathways Treatment Center in Kalispell following the incident. She said she was attending weekly therapy in Missoula and regularly meeting with her doctor.
Custody hearings continued throughout the year and the latest order from the court put the children in the care of Gardipe a majority of the time with Sandberg getting visitation two weekends out of the month and every Wednesday.