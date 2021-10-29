LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mother is asking for the community's help in finding her 15-year-old son who went missing from Ridgeline High School in Liberty Lake.
In a Facebook post shared on Liberty Lake Police Departments Facebook page, Jack Belfry's mother reports Jack was last seen at the high school at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Jack was reportedly last wearing jeans and a white t-shirt and a black Nike backpack.
If you have seen or have information about Jack's whereabouts, call local law enforcement. His police report number is 2021-1014-3397.