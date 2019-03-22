A Michigan mother is reportedly suing Spirit Airlines, claiming her 15-year-old daughter was removed from a flight from Tampa to Detroit- without notifying her.
WXYZ News reports that Stacy Giordano's daughter was assigned a seat in the front of the plane. Giordano says she was given a seat in the back with her son. Her attorney tells WXYZ that the teen was suddenly removed to make room for another passenger- because the flight was overbooked.
Giordano's attorney states that the teen tried to reach her mother by phone, but could not. Giordano had already turned her phone on airplane mode and was unable to receive messages.
WXYZ reports that the teen was put on a flight to Detroit a few hours later.
Spirit released the following statement to WXYZ:
“The safety and security of our Guests is our top priority.”
Giordano's attorney says the airline refunded her ticket and offered her extra flight miles. The family is suing for more than $75,000 in damages.