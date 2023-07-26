POST FALLS, Idaho – A mother's worst nightmare almost came true in broad daylight after a man may have tried to lure her toddler-aged daughter in a residential area.
Since the incident, the woman who has asked to stay anonymous says she feels unsettled in her own home, "I'm terrified to be at my home. I'm terrified to let my kids even play in our own yard."
Her daughter was playing on the back deck, and when she looked away, she had moved to the yard, which faces a public park.
Suddenly her daughter came running up with a story that chilled her, "She was paralyzed herself, I think, and then she was pointing and pointing, and then when she was telling me that the man was telling her to come here right now and that she was going to timeout. My stomach dropped. I felt sick."
The Post Falls mom said although she was terrified, she ran to see if she could see the man was still there, "before I could identify the license plate or anything, he drove to where there was trees covering the license plate, and then it was too far for me to see at the point where he was close enough."
She called the Post Falls Police immediately and said officers were on the scene within minutes, but the scene was empty and cameras nearby didn't catch anything out of the ordinary, and her family won't stay safe for some time.
"You think it's a safe place, and you even set rules, and you teach them don't talk to strangers, and you put padlocks on the gates, and you put security cameras up, but people still trying that scary. It's like you can do everything to try to prevent it, and they're still going to try," said the mother.
The mother has filed a police report and says the car that approached her daughter was a brown pickup truck.