Mother grieves son who was killed by a drunk driver

One year ago today, Abigail Valentine lost her son after he was hit by someone driving under the influence.

Jeffrey Valentine, 25, was walking on the South Hill, near 3rd and Liberty Park Place, when he was struck by a woman, who police say had been drinking. She was driving around 70 mph in a 30 mph zone when she hit him.

Valentine says it only takes a second to lose someone you love, and she doesn’t want anyone else to ever go through this pain.

The family is having a gathering at 6 pm Wednesday at the place Jeffery was hit. They said everyone is welcome.