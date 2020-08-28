2020 hasn't been an easy year for many and plenty of couples looking to tie the knot have had their plans changed by COVID-19.
One couple from Massachusetts were able to celebrate their special day with a socially distanced ceremony but they ended up with an extra surprise.
Fox News reports Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure were in the middle of their outdoor ceremony when the groom joked, "Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year."
That's when Mother Nature decided to deliver the punchline.
A bolt of lightning from an impending thunderstorm flashed behind the couple, followed by a loud boom of thunder. The moment was all caught on camera and Sawitsky later posted the video on Instagram.
“Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humor,” he wrote the following day. “Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!” The post said.
The ceremony, which had already been postponed two months because of the pandemic, was able to continue as planned.
