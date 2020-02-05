Snow creating big issues on area roadways to start our Wednesday. As temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30's this afternoon we will see snow transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain. Regardless, messy conditions are expected through this evenings commute.
We'll likely see a rain/snow mix and patchy fog to start our Thursday and scattered showers by afternoon, as snow levels rise above 4000 ft and daytime highs head into the low to mid 40's. Unsettled weather and mild temperatures continue through the first half of the weekend, with cooler and drier weather moving in next week.
