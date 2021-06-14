A system sitting off the coastline will deliver a dose of much needed rain Monday night into the first half of the day Tuesday. The heaviest Rain will fall overnight and early Tuesday, with anywhere from .25 to .50 inches of rain for some areas. Within this line of storms is the possibility for embedded thunderstorms, dangerous cloud to ground lightning, small hail and gusty winds. Daytime highs are also set to drop back into the low 70's through Wednesday.
High pressure will build back in across the PNW Wednesday through the weekend, bringing another round of sunshine and above average temperatures in the 80's and 90's.