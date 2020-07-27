SPOKANE, Wash. - The Inland Northwest is in for quite the heat wave this week, which brings its own set of challenges and dangers.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Monday, July 27, and will last until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Much of Washington will be seeing temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s.
With that kind of heat comes the potential for heat-related illnesses to occur if precautions aren't taken. The National Weather Service advises people to have a plan and follow these steps:
- Drink more water
- Dress for the heat
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day
- Seek out air-conditioned spaces
- Be mindful of kids, pets and the elderly
- If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade
- Drink even more water
The heat also poses another threat in the form of fire danger. A fire weather watch will also go into effect on Tuesday, July 28 at 4:00 p.m. and last until Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday is expected to be hot and dry with breezy winds through the Cascade gaps and out into the basin.
The combination of breezy and dry conditions will result in an increased risk for fire spread for any new or ongoing fires, according to the National Weather Service.
