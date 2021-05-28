Cool and breezy conditions continue through our Friday, with a few scattered mountain showers to the north. Daytime highs will be on the cool side, only hitting the mid to upper 60's and low 70's.
Skies clear and winds die down overnight, leading to a chilly start to our Saturday with many northern valleys seeing start time temperatures in the 30's. Otherwise, Sunshine and 70's are expected to kick off a long weekend for many.
High pressure strengthens as we head into the second half of the weekend heading into the upper 70's and 80's by Sunday and finally the 80's and 90's to kick off this next week, with Wednesday looking to be the warmest day as we climb into the mid 90's. Hot temperatures mean sunscreen and sunglasses, but it also means fast melt off of mountain snow, leading to rising rivers and streams. The water in our area lakes and rivers is also still incredibly cold and there is a lot of debris. Please be safe out on the water this weekend and don't forget your lifejacket.
Have a great weekend.