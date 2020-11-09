A system moves in overnight night tonight bringing a round of widespread snow to the Inland northwest.
Winter weather advisories are in place from 10 pm this evening through 10 AM Tuesday for 1-3 inches of new snow in the NE mountains, Spokane, Palouse and LC Valley and until 4 PM for the Idaho Panhandle, where CDA could see 2-3" of new snow.
Aside from some patchy fog Wednesday morning, we are quiet through Thursday night.
Our next series of storms arrives Thursday night and continues through Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, so we will likely see the heavier snow in the mountains and a combination of rain and snow at the valley floors.
