Big changes are on the way!  Brisk northeasterly winds will deliver bitter cold temperatures, snow and blowing snow and difficult travel conditions through tonight and into the first half of the day Wednesday.

While snow totals will be relatively light for the valleys, with most seeing 1-3" of snow,  significant snow will continue to impact travel in the mountains in north and central Idaho through Wednesday morning. 
 
Arctic air settles in mid-week, bringing cold and blustery conditions through Friday.  Northeasterly winds will be at their strongest through the Purcell Trench, gusting 35-45 mph for places like Sandpoint and Coeur d' Alene.  Daytime highs dropping into the teens and low 20's, with overnight lows in the single digits and wind chill factors that will likely fall to 5° to 20° below zero, with Thursday and Friday mornings being the coldest.  The cold air will also drive in drier conditions to wrap up the week. 
 
This arctic blast is short lived, with highs heading back into the 30's and 40's for the weekend and the chance for scattered snow showers by the second half of the weekend.   

