Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Worley, Downtown Spokane, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Rockford, Hayden, Cheney, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freeze conditions may occur with dropping temperatures and snowfall on cold roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&