A burst of winter returns, with a round of snow moving in by late afternoon and picking up in intensity overnight, with the heaviest snow expected as we head into Wednesday mornings commute.
Winter weather advisories are in place for the east slopes of the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle and the Spokane/CDA metro area through Wednesday. 1-4" of snow is possible in Spokane, with upwards of 6" in SE Spokane County. The Palouse, southern parts of CDA, the Silver Valley, Lookout Pass and NE mountains of Oregon are and Winter Storm Warnings with 5-7" of snow at the valley floors and possibly a foot in the surrounding mountains.
Mountain travel will be difficult over the next 36 hours, please plan for winter travel conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.