A band of snow and or a rain/snow mix will slide by to the south of us, affecting parts of the Blue mountains, Palouse, LC valley, Camas Prairie, central panhandle mountains and western Montana through tomorrow morning. There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 10AM Tuesday, for 4-6" of new snow for elevations over 2500ft.
Aside from a few hit and miss showers at the valley floors, and light mountain snow through mid-week, we look relatively quiet into Friday. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will remain close to our averages, in the mid to upper 40's and low 50's into the weekend.