We have a system moving in Wednesday night into Thursday morning that will likely bring 1-3" of snow to the Spokane/CDA metro area, Ritzville and parts of Hwy 2. National weather service has issued a Winter weather advisory that will be in place through 10AM Thursday morning.   While snow totals are not significant, timing is everything as we will see the greatest impacts during Thursday morning's commute.  There is another system moving in Thursday night into Friday. This one looks a bit stronger,  and again impacting your morning commute on Friday.
 
We will remain unsettled into next week, with chances for rain both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the upper 40's and 50's to kick off the week and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 

