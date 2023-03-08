Mother Nature wringing out a few more rounds of Winter!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .A band of snow will move into the upper Columbia Basin, the Spokane area, and the Coeur d'Alene area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Accumulating snow on roads will result in slick roads during the Thursday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Waterville, Davenport, Mansfield, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Harrington, Badger Mountain Road, Airway Heights, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Cheney, Post Falls, Coulee City, Fairfield, Wilbur, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Creston, Worley, and Downtown Spokane. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Embedded stronger bands of snow may result in localized heavier snow amounts across short distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington state Senate passes controversial drug possession bill
- 1 dead at Spokane Tribes Casino construction site in Airway Heights
- Woman killed in Airway Heights construction site collapse identified
- 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since 2018 recovered safely in Mexico
- Woman arrested after intentionally running over boyfriend
- Video allegedly showing animal abuse goes viral, SCRAPS and Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigating
- WSU Cheer Team takes home second national title to Pullman
- North Idaho 11-year-old recovering from severe burns after ATV accident
- Pullman police search for man who allegedly committed multiple sex offenses near sororities
- Bryan Kohberger to get second attorney in University of Idaho murder case
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.