MOSCOW, Idaho — It has been nearly half a year since the University of Idaho murders, the community and the families of the victims are still grieving. The mother of one of the victims, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, has channeled her grieving and published a book in honor of her son.
Stacy Chapin published "The Boy Who Wore Blue," a picture book with illustrations of some of the family's favorite photos of Ethan.
The book title has a very heartwarming meaning. Ethan is a triplet and after they were born the family gave each child a signature color: blue for Ethan, pink for Maizie and green for Hunter.
In an interview on "The Today Show", Stacy Chapin said writing a children's book has been "a huge piece of the healing process...the only thing I can equate it to is like a country song of your favorite artist who goes through a breakup and writes their greatest hit."
The book in its entirety came to her in the middle of the night. This book is a way for the family to keep Ethan's memory alive while finding a path forward.
Ethan was a Skagit County native and former employee at Tulip Valley Farms. The farm has created a bulb mix of white and yellow tulips called Ethan's Smile, which is still for sale on their website. Proceeds will support the memorial gardens and scholarship funds in his name.