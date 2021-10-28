Sandpoint, ID - A couple from Sandpoint is finally home, from a 900 mile journey. They've spent the last 3 months hiking the entire Idaho Centennial Trail as a fundraiser to help support local mental health programs.
While Justine Murray and Matt Connery's trip may have come to an end, their efforts to give back, are only just beginning.
Back in 2019, Justine's 25-year-old son Ethan Murray was shot and killed by a Spokane County sheriff's deputy, as Ethan reached into his empty pocket. He was unarmed, but was struggling with schizophrenia, and had been living in a homeless camp.
At the time, Justine shared an emotional video, saying "I feel like we need more help in advocating for our mentally ill. There was no place for him to go. There was nobody that could help."
For Justine, her son's death highlighted a devastating need in our community, so this year she started the Ethan Murray Fund. It's a non-profit in her son's name, dedicated to financially supporting mental health, homeless and addiction services throughout north Idaho.
This summer, they set $50,000 as a fundraising goal, and headed to the Nevada border. Supporters spent the next few months contributing with mile-by-mile pledges, and donating just to support their efforts.
The trip gave Justine and Matt a chance to see some of what Ethan went through. They often didn't know where their next meals were coming from, or where they'd be sleeping at night. Sometimes they were quite literally without a set path.
In the second half of their journey, they spent days struggling through burned out areas that were covered in thousands of downed trees.
"I remember the day we started in this section and lost the trail," Justine recalled. "We were in the middle of nowhere."
"You're going over them," Matt explained about the downed trees, "Your legs are getting all cut up, you're dirty, you're filthy. It's demoralizing."
At times they had to reroute their trip, because of wildfires that were still burning.
But one theme they continually ran into throughout their hike, was how supportive and kind strangers were, every step of the way.
One of them turned out to be Bonner County sheriff's deputy Darren Osborn, who surprised them on the trail.
"I had never met him before," Justine explained. "He said he had been following our journey the whole trip, and just wanted to meet us, and thought it was really great what we were doing. His kindness and how he presented everything to us, was just so special."
It was truly a full circle moment for them, thinking back to how, in a way, law enforcement played a part in leading them to this journey.
Justine said it's been that kind of support and what they're fighting for, that kept them going on the 900 mile hike.
I's the goal of preventing another mother from losing her child to a mental health emergency.
"We're all effected somehow," Justine said, "but if we can all come together on this subject, I think we can get more help for our loved ones."
Now, all of their hard work is finally close to paying off. Their hike has raised $48,400, just barely shy of their goal. With those donations, the Ethan Murray Fund is now preparing to make their first donation, to give every cent of what they've raised to support the local programs that help local people, just like Ethan.
"It's definitely going to have an impact," Justine said. "Because I know some of these programs are struggling, and there are a lot of people in need right now."
Of course it's not to late to help them reach their fundraising goal.
The Ethan Murray Fund has a silent auction coming up, and there's a barrel racing fundraiser event in Sandpoint on Saturday, October 30th. It's free to attend, at starts at 10 a.m. at the Rapid Lightning Arena.
Justine and Matt say they're also hoping to start holding annual events and hikes moving forward to continue their fundraising efforts.
To give, you can go to EthanMurrayFund.org.