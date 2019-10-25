SANDPOINT, Idaho - Despite the news of no charges being filed against the Spokane County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed her son, Justine Murray is looking forward, working to prevent someone else's child from dying.
Ethan Murray was shot and killed by Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Wallace in May 209 while he was homeless and allegedly high.
According to a report by the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office, Deputy Wallace's actions were justified because he believed his life was in danger. Deputy Wallace believe Murray was running towards him with a knife, prompting him to draw and fire his service weapon.
Murray said her son, Ethan, suffered from mental health and addiction for years, but the system that was suppose to protect him had failed.
Murray is teaming up with a local filmmaker to create a documentary that tells her family's story and spreads awareness about mental health.
She plans to hike thousands of miles along the Idaho Centennial Trail this summer in the hopes of raising money for local programs and resources that help people who are in crisis or struggling with mental health.
The donation drive is being held online through Murray's store Facebook page, La Chic Boutique.
