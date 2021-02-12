It's now been over 36 hours since 13-year-old Bailey Cederblom disappeared from her home in the middle of the night, leaving behind a note for her mother that said "I'll be back soon. Sorry. Love Bailey."
Now, family and friends have begun setting up flyers and offering a reward for anyone who might have information on where she might be.
KHQ's Kevin Kim was with the family as they put up flyers around Maple Street in Spokane today, telling him that the reward is now $5,200 for any information that might lead to Bailey being found.
Bailey's mother shared this message that she hopes can reach her daughter.
"Bailey, I would do anything to just be with you and I would do anything just to know you're safe," Bailey's mother Cassie Montogomery said, "If you want to reach out to me, call me anytime I will come get you anywhere you're at."
"I just want to know you're safe and hold you close. I miss your smile and your green eyes, we miss you at home. Your sister, your siblings, your pets... we all feel your absence."
Here's all the information we know that could help identify Bailey Cederblom:
She's 5'8, 125 pounds with long brown hair. She might be wearing a white beanie, gray sweatshirt, bright green jacket, and pink and white checkered shoes.
