KAUA'I, Hawaii - The mother of two Idaho children who've been missing since September has been found in Hawaii.
According to the Kaua'i Police Department, Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have been staying on Kaua'i for an unconfirmed period of time.
Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7, have been missing since the end of September 2019.
On January 25, Kaua'i police served Vallow with an order of petition in an attempt to have her physically produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The next day, Kaua'i police and Rexburg police executed a search warrant in support of the ongoing investigation related to the whereabouts of the two children.
There are no local charges or any current warrants of arrest but the Kaua'i Police Department is continuing to assist the Rexburg Police Department regarding the active case.
"KPD's desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever we can with their efforts to locate the missing children," Kaua'i Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in a press release. "It's our sincere hope that the children have a safe return."
The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by Rexburg police.
