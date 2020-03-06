REXBURG, Idaho - On Friday, March 6, Lori Vallow, who asked to be referred to as Lori Daybell, appeared in court in Rexburg, Idaho.
During the appearance, the judge reduced Daybell's bail from $5 million to $1 million after hearing arguments from both sides of the aisle.
The judge also implemented the following conditions if bond is posted: Daybell must sign a waiver of extradition, Daybell would be unable to leave Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison or Fremont counties, Daybell would have to wear an ankle monitor and she would be required to be at all court appearances.
The decision came after Daybell's attorney argued for bond to be reduced to $10,000 and no more than $50,000.
The state attorney argued in opposition, claiming that Daybell was a flight risk and shouldn't have her bond reduced.
Daybell faces five charges, two of which are child endangerment, which come with a potential maximum sentence of 14 years in jail. The other charges include obstructing the investigation into her children's whereabouts, solicitation and contempt for failing to produce her children to Rexburg police.
A date for a preliminary hearing was set for March 18 and 19 at 9:00 am.
