SPOKANE, Wash.- The trial for the man accused of beating a 10-month-old baby to death continued Monday. Josh Mobley was babysitting Caiden Henry when detectives believe he killed him. The crime occurred back in February of 2017. The victim's mother was on the stand for hours detailing the final days of her baby's life.
Prosecutors told the jury baby Caiden was injured four times while in the care of the Mobley family. The defense pointed out injuries the baby sustained after an interaction with another family member.
Court documents state detectives believe Josh Mobley carried Caiden around and told people the baby was sleeping. They believe he did this while the baby was already deceased. Records indicate his cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head.
Josh Mobley began babysitting Caiden just a few weeks before the baby's death. Mobley's wife and Caiden's mother Crystal worked together. The couple, and sometimes Josh by himself, would watch Caiden along with their three other children.
Crystal Henry told the jury initially the arrangement was going just fine. She said not even three weeks in, she noticed bruises on her child's face after Josh Mobley cared for him.
"There were bruises on his face that weren't there that morning," she testified. "I looked at his eye, there was a red spot on his eye."
She told the jury prior to noticing those injuries, Josh's behavior was off.
"He wouldn't look me in the eye," she said. "He kept putting his head down."
That incident was on February 20th. By the night of the 26th, Caiden was dead.
Crystal told the jury the Mobley's told her the explanation for those initial bruises was that Caiden was hitting his face against a crib. She testified she too saw her son hit his head against the wall but said that never resulted in bruises.
The defense questioned Crystal about an injury baby Caiden sustained involving another family member. She testified that family member had dropped baby Caiden while trying to pick him up. She told the jury Caiden hit his face on a TV stand. The result was a few scratches.
Prosecutors asked her if that same family member was home the night Caiden died. She said they were not.
The day detectives say Caiden died, he was in the care of the Mobley's for much longer than normal. Crystal had gone to the hospital for serious head pain. When she was released, she testified the Mobley's picked her up and brought her and Caiden home. She told the jury Josh Mobley carried Caiden from his vehicle to the inside of her apartment. She said he told her he was in a deep sleep and to not disturb him. Detectives believe at this point, the child was already gone.
Testimony continues Tuesday morning. Mobley has been out on bond since the weeks following his arrest. He is expected to take the stand in his own defense.