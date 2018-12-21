“We respectfully disagree with the conclusion that Lauren’s murder could not have been prevented.” The mother of Lauren McCluskey, a Pullman native who was murdered by a man she’d dated for a month while returning home from a night class at the University of Utah, says a there were failings across the board that doomed her daughter.
Responding to an independent review of the case, Jill McCluskey went through those failings point by point, and gave her opinion on what could have been done to save her daughter’s life.