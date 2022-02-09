SPOKANE, Wash. - Several Hutton Elementary School students are shaken up after witnesses say a car sped towards them, nearly running them over.
Tuesday afternoon, the group of kids were playing after school at the nearby Olmsted Triangle Park. They had no idea that danger was speeding right toward them. Minutes later, Amber Hamilton, a parent and aunt of two Hutton students, got a terrifying call from the school.
"All she stated to me was, 'There was an incident that happened after school hours, the kids are safe. I'm with the principal right now, I can't disclose any further information to you,'" Hamilton recalls.
With no additional information from the school, Hamilton spoke to the kids and quickly realized there was so much more to the story.
"Our children and a couple of other children have been having issues," she says.
Apparently, a boy had been bullying the students for days.
"They have been harassing them after school, saying extremely inappropriate things about things that are going on at their home," Hamilton says. "The last time that happened was last Friday, and my daughter came to me, and she was very concerned for their safety."
Those insults continued Tuesday.
"That little boy came over there, he was again harassing them, saying very inappropriate things. They asked him to please stop. And he went home. And he came back, and his mother was driving," she says.
Hamilton said that the boys' mom drove onto the grass and started threatening the group of students.
"She tried to run all of them over, she continued chasing them as they ran up to the school. She yelled, had her head out the window the entire time, screaming at them that they were going to die, and she was going to kill them," she says. "My nephew, who is nine years old, had to climb up into a tree to get away. And as you can imagine, they're terrified."
One boy was within inches of being run-over.
"The lady braked, put her brakes on right before she ran over child's head who had fallen running from her. He then had to climb out from underneath her car," Hamilton claims.
As more of the situation comes to light, we do have to ask: if the school did know about the bullying, why hadn't something been done sooner? And would it have prevented an incident such as this?
"I just want to see something happen. I want action to be taken," Hamilton states.
KHQ did reach out to Spokane Public Schools, who said the safety of their students is of the utmost importance, and that an investigation is underway on Tuesday's incident.
We also spoke with Spokane police, who say they did investigate this incident but won't be pressing any charges. They say there's no probable cause that the driver was trying to hurt the kids, and without proof of that, there's no crime here.