A mother went head-to-head with a cougar that attacked her son on a rural Vancouver Island property in British Columbia.
Chelsea Lockhart's seven-year-old son Zachery was playing in the backyard after school. The mother was inside the house when she heard the fence rattling loudly.
" I quickly went outside, I knew something was wrong," Chelsea said. "And I could hear his voice. I could hear struggling. So I just ran down the stairs and I ran to his voice, I turn the corner, and I see this on my child."
She followed the noise and found a juvenile male cougar trying to drag her son away.
"He was on the ground and the cougar was over him and it was attached to his arm," Chelsea said. "I had a mom instinct, right? I just leaped on it and tried to pry its mouth open."
Before having time to process the situation, the brave mother jumped to her son's rescue.
She fish-hooked the cougar's jaw, trying to pry it off. And after a deep prayer, the cougar released of Zachery and ran away.
"I knew that in my own power and my own strength, I wasn't going to be able to pry its mouth open," Chelsea said. "So I start praying in tongues, and I'm just crying out to the Lord, just this really deep from the depths of inside of me. Three sentences into me praying, it released and it ran away."
The animal left a four-centimeter gash on Zachery's head. His neck and arms were also injured.
Within minutes, first responders were at the scene, and both the mother and son were rushed to the hospital.
The boy has received stitches for his head wound and is expected to fully recover.
"You do anything for your kids, that's when you're the bear," said Chelsea. "There's never a moment [of fear], no."