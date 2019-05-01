An Arizona mom says her 15-month old daughter was bitten over 25 times by another child while at a daycare in Tucson.
Alice Martin said her daughter was fussier than normal, and realized why when she went to give her a bath, discovering bite marks all over her back, arms and shoulders.
“Just seeing that on my daughter is not okay,” Martin told KVOA.
Martin's Facebook post on the incident has started to go viral.
"We just EAS’d and moved to Tucson," Alice wrote in the post. "Within 5 days of starting her new daycare my daughter was bit 25+ times. I filed a police report for negligence and notified the Department of Health who handles daycare accreditation, the case has been closed with no results. Do not take your children to Creative Beginnings Daycare, it is part of an international organization and the one here in Tucson is accredited by the state. They did not even call when it occurred, or notify me when I picked her up after work. All of these bites happened in one day. Please share!"
KVOA says both the Tucson Police Department and Arizona Department of Health Services are investigating what happened at Creative Beginnings daycare that day.
Martin said it can be difficult to prosecute a daycare when the witnesses would have been younger children who can't yet talk to tell what transpired, essentially putting her word against the daycare's.
Mainly, Martin just wants other parents to know what happened.
“It shouldn’t happen ever. Is kind of my feeling so if anything can be done to keep this from happening to someone else,” said Martin.