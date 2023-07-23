SPOKANE, Wash. — On July 10, 10-year-old Isaiah Moore was riding his bike from his friends house to his grandmother’s house when he was struck by a car on the intersection of Bridgeport and Nevada.
"I went over the shield, and then I hit the ground. But then she kept driving and turned into Pizza Hut, and my bike was destroyed," Isaiah recalled. "Then she picked me up and put me in her car, and (she) was like, ‘I'm taking you to your grandma's. Where does she live?’"
The driver and a male passenger took Isaiah a couple blocks down the road to Martha Hayes’s house, where she was waiting for her grandson.
Hayes said the driver told her what happened, admitted fault, and offered to pay for a new bike to replace the one damaged. Then, Hayes said, the driver willingly gave her information, writing down her name, where she lived, and her phone number.
"I believed the information she gave me was true," Hayes said. "She willingly gave it up."
However, the situation took a turn later when attempting to get in touch.
"The address she gave me — it didn’t pan out," Hayes said. "The phone number didn’t pan out."
Isaiah went to the hospital and is okay, despite not wearing a helmet. His mother, Monica Moore, said she just wants the driver to take responsibility.
"(Isaiah) is a little angry as well that there was no genuine care or concern. There’ve been no follow-up calls to see how he’s doing," she said.
The physical damage is thankfully minor, but his mother said it goes beyond that.
"I mean, the bike? Okay, that’s material things," she said. "But he is a child, and he deserved to be treated better than how he was treated."
If you witnessed the accident or have information which may help in the investigation, you're asked to call and report it to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.