SPOKANE, Wash. — On July 10th, 10-year-old Isaiah Moore was riding his bike from his friends house to his grandmother’s house when he says he was struck by a car on the intersection of Bridgeport and Nevada.
“I went over the shield and then like I hit the ground but then she kept driving and turned into Pizza Hut and my bike was destroyed,” Moore says. “Then she picked me up and put me in her car and was like ‘I'm taking you to your grandma's, where does she live?’”
The driver and a male passenger took him a couple blocks down the road to Martha Hayes’ house, where she was waiting for her grandson. Hayes says the driver then told her what happened, admitted fault and offered to pay for a new bike to replace the Moore’s damaged one. Then, Hayes says, the driver willingly gave her information, writing down her name, where she lived and her phone number.
“I believed the information she gave me was true… she willingly gave it up,” Hayes said. “But the address she gave me, it didn’t pan out, the phone number didn’t pan out.”
Moore went to the hospital and is okay despite not wearing a helmet. At this point, Moore’s mother Monica just wants the driver to take responsibility.
“(Isaiah) is a little angry as well that there was no genuine care or concern,” Monica Moore said. “There’s been no follow-up calls to see how he’s doing, I mean the bike, okay that’s material things but, he is a child and he deserved to be treated better than how he was treated.”