UPDATE APRIL 27 AT 3:07 P.M.:
Reports say the motorcyclist has non-life threatening injuries.
An elderly female driver pulled out in front of the motorcyclist on Dale road, forcing the crash.
The elderly driver was cited for failure to yield.
The motorcyclist was reported to be wearing an approved helmet.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed streets near Trent and Argonne in Spokane Valley.
According to a release by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car and a motorcycle crashed into each other. The motorcyclist was injured.
Its not clear the extent of the injuries or even what caused the crash.
WSP is on scene investigating. The area is expected to be closed for a couple more hours.